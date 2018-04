April 10 (Reuters) - WIRTEK A/S:

* AGREES TO BUY SOFTWARE-PRO A/S

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 18.5 - 19.5 MILLION

* EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 PRE-TAX PROFIT INCREASE TO BETWEEN DKK 0.95 MILLION AND DKK 1.15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)