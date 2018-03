March 28 (Reuters) - Wisdom Sports Group:

* ‍BOARD HAS PROPOSED A PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.062 PER SHARE​

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS UP 8.8% TO RMB101.6 MILLION

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB371.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB410.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: