March 30 (Reuters) - Wisdom Sports Group:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB455.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB46.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB159 MILLION VERSUS RMB455.4 MILLION

* EXPECTED GROUP CONSOL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, CONSOL FINANCIAL POSITION, CONSOL CASH FLOWS WOULD BE AFFECTED IN 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: