April 27 (Reuters) - Wisdom Tree Investments Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “WE CONTINUE TO SEE MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT IN OUR NET FLOW BREADTH AND DEPTH”

* U.S. LISTED ETF AUM WAS $42.9 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 8.4% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $59.6 MILLION VERSUS $54.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $59.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)