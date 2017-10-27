BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wisdomtree Investments - U.S. Listed ETF assets under management was $44.4 billion at Sept 30, 2017, up 2.8% from June 30, 2017
* Wisdomtree Investments - Q3 2017 advisory fees of $57.6 million increased 11.7% from Q3 2016 due to an increase in average global AUM
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - qtrly total revenue $58.0 million versus $51.8 million
* Q3 revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S