FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍U.S. Listed ETF assets under management was $44.4 billion at Sept 30, 2017, up 2.8% from June 30, 2017​

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍Q3 2017 advisory fees of $57.6 million increased 11.7% from Q3 2016 due to an increase in average global AUM​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - qtrly total revenue $58.0 million versus $51.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.