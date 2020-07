July 8 (Reuters) - Wise Ally International Holdings Ltd :

* SEES CONSOL LOSS FOR HY OF NOT LESS THAN HK$20 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO MATERIAL DECREASE IN HY REVENUE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TAKEN MEASURES INCLUDING REDUNDANCIES OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, SALARY REDUCTION OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT