March 19 (Reuters) - Wise Talent Information Technology Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB120.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB7.7 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR 2019 RMB1,513.5 MILLION, UP 23.5%

* WITH RESPECT TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, WILL BE CERTAIN NEGATIVE IMPACT ON TALENT ACQUISITION SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: