Oct 31 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISEKEY AND DIGICERT EXECUTE A LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING THE SALE AND PURCHASE OF THE QUOVADIS SSL AND PKI BUSINESS

* CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY DIGICERT TO WISEKEY BE DETERMINED AFTER FURTHER DUE DILIGENCE

* WISEKEY INTENDS TO RETAIN CERTAIN QUOVADIS ASSETS

* WISEKEY AND DIGICERT ALSO CONSIDER ENTERING INTO PARTNERSHIP TO EXPLORE COMMON OPPORTUNITIES IN IOT MARKET