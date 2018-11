Nov 22 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISEKEY AND DIGICERT RECONFIRM LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING THE SALE AND PURCHASE OF THE QUOVADIS SSL AND PKI BUSINESSES

* COMPANIES PLAN TO EXECUTE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS BY DEC 15, 2018, WITH CLOSING ANTICIPATED BY END OF 2018

* WISEKEY AND DIGICERT INTEND TO ENTER INTO A PARTNERSHIP TO EXPLORE COMMON OPPORTUNITIES IN IOT MARKET