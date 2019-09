Sept 5 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISEKEY ESTABLISHED WISEKEY ARABIA, A JV WITH SAUDI ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY LTD, A WHOLLY OWNED COMPANY OF E.A. JUFFALI & BROTHERS AND LOCALIZED ITS CYBERSECURITY AND IOT OFFERINGS IN THE MIDDLE EAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)