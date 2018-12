Dec 27 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT EXECUTED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL QUOVADIS SSL/TLS, PKI TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS FOR USD 45 MILLION TO DIGICERT

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 2019