Oct 16 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD REPORTS PRELIMINARY NINE MONTHS 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $37.6 MILLION (UNAUDITED), UP 12% FROM SAME PERIOD OF 2017

PRELIM NINE MONTHS 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $37.6 MILLION (UNAUDITED), UP 12% FROM SAME PERIOD OF 2017