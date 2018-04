April 5 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISECOIN WILL BE FUNDED BY AN ICO WITH FORTHCOMING PRIVATE PRE-SALES STARTING IN Q3 2018‍​

* TO DATE, WISEKEY HAS RAISED $4 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE DEBT FOR THE PRE ICO OF WISECOIN ‍​

* POTENTIAL TOTAL WISECOIN UTILITY TOKEN IN RANGE OF BETWEEN $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2Ek8SbW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)