March 25 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $6.2 MILLION

* 2019 EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER YEAR OF SOLID IOT OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE DUE TO STRONG OFFERINGS FOR SECURING CONNECTED CARS WITH ISTANA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)