Jan 12 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* FULL-YEAR 2017 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED PRO FORMA REVENUE OF $54.3 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR 2017 UNDER TOPIC 606 EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROX USD 43.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)