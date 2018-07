July 4 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* INCREASES SALES FORECAST RANGE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* UNAUDITED H1 2018 REVENUE INCREASED 36% TO $ 25.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $ 60 MILLION IN 2018