June 21 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* RAISED CHF 1 MILLION OF CASH VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 203,005 NEWLY ISSUED CLASS B SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 4.9260 PER CLASS B SHARE

* FUNDS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)