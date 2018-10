Oct 1 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG:

* SECURES SHORT-TERM UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY OF USD 3.5 MILLION FROM FUND MANAGED BY YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LLC

* HAS FURTHER AGREED WITH YORKVILLE TO AMEND EXISTING STANDBY EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (“SEDA”)

* UNDER ITS TERMS YORKVILLE TO PROVIDE WISEKEY UP TO CHF 50 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD