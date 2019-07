BRIEF-WISeKey Launches Share Buyback Programme

July 8 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY LAUNCHES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD TO PURCHASE UP TO 3,682,848 OF ITS CLASS B SHARES

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF SHARES IS EQUIVALENT TO 10% OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED IN OPEN MARKET STARTING JULY 8, 2019 FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS

* REPURCHASED SHARES WILL BE USED FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS AND/OR OTHER FUTURE M&A TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)