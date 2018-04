April 16 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY ANNOUNCES AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY 2017 AND Q1 2018 PRELIMINARY REVENUE

* Q1 2018 PRELIMINARY NON-AUDITED REVENUE INCREASED BY 100% TO $14.0 MILLION

* FY 2018 REVENUE ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)