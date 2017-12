Dec 7 (Reuters) - WISEKEY:

* SAYS RAISED CHF1.0M OF CASH VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 198,298 NEWLY ISSUED CLASS B SHARES WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* MAY RAISE ADDITIONAL CASH AS PART OF SUCH TRANCHE III AT THEN PREVAILING MARKET TERMS IN WEEKS/MONTHS TO COME Source text - bit.ly/2BH5CX9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)