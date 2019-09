Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY RECORDS H1 NET INCOME OF $21.8 MILLION BOLSTERED BY COMPANY CYBERSECURITY/IOT REFOCUS

* SAYS H1 2019 TOTAL REVENUE OF $14.4 MILLION

* SAYS H1 2019 GAAP GROSS PROFIT DECREASED TO $4.9 MILLION FROM H1 2018 GROSS PROFIT OF $7.8 MILLION

* EBITDA FOR H1 2019 WAS A LOSS OF $7.2 MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $4.0 MILLION IN H1 2018