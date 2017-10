Sept 19 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG:

* REG-H1 2017 WISEKEY REVENUE INCREASED BY OVER 1,500% TO $21.2 MILLION; REDUCED LOSSES BY 80% AND IS ON THE PATH TO PROFITABILITY

* ‍2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE: FOR FULL YEAR, WISEKEY EXPECT REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION.​

* REDUCED H1 2017 LOSSES TO $6.2 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO LOSSES OF $33.2 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)