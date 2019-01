Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2018 PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $53 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23%, FROM $43.1 MILLION REPORTED FOR FY 2017

* 2019 EXPECTED TO BE A YEAR OF STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* WILL CONTINUE TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS TO SUPPORT GROUP'S STRATEGY AND EXPANSION INTO EXISTING OR NEW AREAS