Aug 15 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG:

* ‍IOT SEGMENT GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍IOT SEGMENT ALONE PROJECTED TO GENERATE BETWEEN $30 MILLION AND $32 MILLION FOR FY2017 (UNAUDITED)​