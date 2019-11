BRIEF-WISeKey Says Expect To Become SEC Reporting Company In Early December

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* WISEKEY - EXPECT TO BECOME AN SEC REPORTING COMPANY IN EARLY DECEMBER

* WISEKEY - CLASS B SHARES IN THEIR CURRENT FORM WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED AND TRADED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* WISEKEY - UPON CONCLUSION OF NASDAQ LISTING PROCESS, EFFECTIVENESS OF 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT, CLASS B SHARES WILL BE LISTED AS ADSS ON NASDAQ

* WISEKEY - ALSO WORKING ON LISTING PROCESS WITH NASDAQ, WHICH CO HOPES TO CONCLUDE SHORTLY