June 28 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG:

* WISEKEY BOOSTS H1 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE

* EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* H1 2018 UNAUDITED REVENUE INCREASED BY 36% TO $25.7 MILLION FROM $18.9 MILLION