March 23 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* ALL SENIOR STAFF (CEO, CFO, MD) WILL BE TAKING A TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION OF 30% DURING CRISIS

* TO DISCONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, ANNOUNCED LAST YEAR TO CONSERVE CASH FOR OPERATIONAL NEEDS