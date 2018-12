BRIEF-WISeKey Sees 2018 Revenue Around $53 Mln As WISeCoin Delayed To Q1

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* FOR FY 2018 WE EXPECT OUR REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $53 MILLION

* GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE AROUND $5-7 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR SECURE TOKEN OFFERING OF WISECOIN AND WISEPHONE BLOCK, WHICH HAVE BEEN POSTPONED TO Q1

* ARE IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION TO SELL QUOVADIS SSL AND PKI BUSINESSES TO DIGICERT

* EXPECT OUR FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE TO FURTHER IMPROVE IN 2019