April 30 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY ANNOUNCES Q1 2020 CYBERSECURITY/IOT PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED REVENUE OF $4.4 MILLION;EXPECTS HIGHER DEMAND FOR CYBERSECURITY SERVICES BACKED BY A SOLID REVENUE PIPELINE OF OVER $250 MILLION FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS, GROWING AT CAGR OF 35%

* WE EXPECT OUR FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $18 MILLION AND $26 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)