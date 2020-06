BRIEF-WISeKey Signs CHF 10.0 Million Investment With Swiss Investment Firm Nice & Green To Finance Its New Iot Division In Europe And Future M&A Opportunities

June 17 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding

* WISEKEY SIGNS CHF 10.0 MILLION INVESTMENT WITH SWISS INVESTMENT FIRM NICE & GREEN TO FINANCE ITS NEW IOT DIVISION IN EUROPE AND FUTURE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

* WISEKEY - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR ISSUANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH NICE & GREEN SA

* WISEKEY - NICE & GREEN HAS COMMITTED TO GRANT WISEKEY LOANS OVER PERIOD OF 25 MONTHS, UP TO MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CHF 10 MILLION