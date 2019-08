Aug 26 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* SUBMITTED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT TO U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* SUBMISSION FOLLOWS BOD APPROVAL OF PROPOSED LISTING OF CLASS B SHARES IN FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES ON A U.S. STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)