BRIEF-WISeKey Updates Shareholders On Its Nasdaq ADR Trading Status

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* WISEKEY UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON ITS NASDAQ ADR TRADING STATUS

* WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING - WKEY PAGE ON NASDAQ WEBSITE IS NOW SHOWING CURRENT STOCK PRICE OF CO

* WISEKEY - NASDAQ INFORMED CO THAT DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES, BROKERS & DATA VENDORS WERE UNABLE TO UPDATE PRICING TO REFLECT CO’S RECENT TRADING PRICE

* WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG - ONLY A FEW TRADES IN RANGE OF $10.09 TO $12 PER SHARE HAVE BEEN EXECUTED SINCE DECEMBER 4TH

* WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG - WHILE NASDAQ IS WORKING TO QUICKLY SOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES, WISEKEY’S ADRS CONTINUE TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR TRADING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: