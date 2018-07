July 31 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* REG-WISEKEY US REVENUE SURGES AS DEMAND ON IOT INCREASES

* US IOT SEGMENT GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $5.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* WISEKEY GLOBAL IOT SEGMENT FY2018 REVENUES ARE PROJECTED TO REACH $32 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)