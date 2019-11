Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wisekey International Holding AG :

* NASDAQ STOCK MARKET LLC (“NASDAQ”) HAS APPROVED COMPANY’S AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADRS) FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ. TRADING OF ADRS IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON DECEMBER 4, 2019 UNDER SYMBOL “WKEY”

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON IS SERVING AS DEPOSITARY FOR ADRS WITH EACH ADR REPRESENTING 5 B SHARES OF COMPANY

* COMPANY'S B SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "WIHN."