BRIEF-WISeKey's Board Of Directors Approves Share Buyback Program

June 18 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS GIVEN PRINCIPAL APPROVAL OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM NOT EXCEEDING 10% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS

* INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASE PROGRAM FROM CURRENTLY AVAILABLE FUNDS, WHICH AS AT MAY 31, 2019 WERE APPROXIMATELY USD25 MILLION

* TIMING OF LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, AND TIMING AND NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED, WILL DEPEND ON A VARIETY OF FACTORS

* SHARES WOULD BE REPURCHASED FOR PURPOSES OF CANCELLATION