Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wiserg Corp

* WISERG CORP FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $19.2 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING​

* WISERG CORP DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $20.1 MILLION Source text - (bit.ly/2qhn8QS)