March 22 (Reuters) - Wisesoft Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY LAND SITES IN CHENGDU FOR SMART SYSTEMS-RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF AT LEAST 800 MILLION YUAN ($126.39 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2G4uhY8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3295 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)