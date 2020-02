Feb 19 (Reuters) - WiseTech Global Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 1.70 CENTS PER SHARE

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $205.9 MILLION VERSUS $156.7 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 159.59% TO $59.9 MILLION

* SEES FY20 REVENUE OF $420M - $450M, REVENUE GROWTH OF 21% - 29%

* SEES FY20 EBITDA OF $114M - $132M, EBITDA GROWTH OF 5% - 22%

* GUIDANCE FOR FY20 IN VIEW OF POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CHINA MANUFACTURING & EXPORT TRADE