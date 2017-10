Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wisetech Global Ltd

* Wisetech Global to acquire Taiwanese customs and forwarding solutions provider, Prolink

* Total purchase cost will be an estimated 2.5x - 3.0x Prolink’s 2021 recurring revenue comprising $3.7m upfront plus a 4-year earnout

