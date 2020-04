April 6 (Reuters) - Wiseway Group Ltd:

* Q3 SALES REVENUE (UNAUDITED) OF $25.1 MILLION, UP 17% ON PCP

* Q3 FREIGHT VOLUMES OF 19,127 TONNES, UP 10%

* AS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDER DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO CONTINUED TO OPERATE IMPORT & EXPORT SERVICES BETWEEN AUSTRALIA & CHINA Source text reut.rs/3aK4zHS Further company coverage: