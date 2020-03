March 17 (Reuters) - WISR Ltd:

* Q3 FY20 ON TRACK FOR 15% - 25% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER GROWTH

* REVIEW BEING UNDERTAKEN OF CREDIT POLICY & PROPRIETARY DECISION ENGINE RULES IN LINE WITH CHANGES TO ECONOMIC FORECASTS, LIKELY COVID-19 HIT

* YET TO SEE ANY TANGIBLE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS, IN RESPONSE TO EVOLVING COVID-19 SITUATION