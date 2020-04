BRIEF-Witbe FY EBITDA Up At 3.2 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - WITBE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SIGNATURES OF NEW CONTRACTS CONTINUED TO PROGRESS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* FY EBITDA EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THE END OF MARCH 2020, THE AVAILABLE CASH POSITION HAS BEEN STRENGTHENED TO REACH 1.7 MILLION EUR (UNAUDITED DATA)

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 COMPANY STRATEGY CONSISTS IN STRENGTHENING ITS POSITIONS WITH ITS HISTORIC CUSTOMERS

* IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY EFFECTS OF HEALTH CRISIS ON ACTIVITY FOR THE REST OF FY