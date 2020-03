BRIEF-Wittchen Expects Significant Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Group's Financial Results

March 16 (Reuters) - Wittchen SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT DOES NOT EXPECT DISRUPTIONS IN DELIVERIES, HAS SUPPLIES OF OFFERED PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO’S POSITION IN CONTEXT OF TEMPORARY INTERRUPTIONS IN DELIVERIES IS SAFE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS CONSTANTLY DEVELOPING SALES VIA ONLINE STORES AND PORTALS, WHICH CONSTITUTES SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN GROUP'S REVENUE