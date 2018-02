Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wix.Com Ltd:

* WIX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $136 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $591 MILLION TO $595 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $118.5 MILLION VERSUS $84.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $116.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )