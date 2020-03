BRIEF-Wizz Air Grows Passenger Numbers By 26% To 3 Mln At 94% Load Factor In Feb

March 3 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC:

* WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 26% TO 3 MILLION AT 94% LOAD FACTOR IN FEB

* ROUTE NETWORK EXPANSION WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF THREE NEW ROUTES: ARMENIA (1X) AND POLAND (2X)

* AT 56.9 GRAMS, CO2 EMISSIONS IN GRAMS PER PASSENGER/KM FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY WERE LARGELY STABLE

* CO2 EMISSIONS IN FEB LARGELY STABLE DESPITE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS WHICH PROMPTED SOME CAPACITY REDUCTION AND SLIGHTLY LOWER LOAD FACTORS