March 16 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC:

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - AIRLINE HAS SUSPENDED ALL ITS FLIGHTS TO AND FROM POLAND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - TRAVEL BAN IMPOSED BY POLISH GOVERNMENT AFFECTS 20% OF WIZZ AIR’S CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: