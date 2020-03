BRIEF-Wizz Air Says It Has Grounded Around 85% Of Its Fleet This Week

March 23 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC:

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS - OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - WIZZ AIR’S CAPACITY IS REDUCED BY 30% YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR MONTH OF MARCH

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - AS OF THIS WEEK, WIZZ AIR HAS GROUNDED AROUND 85% OF ITS FLEET

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - WIZZ AIR WILL RESUME ALL FLIGHTS AS SOON AS REDUCED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL POLICIES ALLOW COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - GROUNDING OF ENTIRE FLEET REMAINS A DISTINCT POSSIBILITY OVER NEXT PERIOD

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE 15% OF ITS CAPACITY AND REMAINS OPERATIONAL IN ROMANIA, HUNGARY AND BULGARIA

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - IMPLEMENTED ADDITIONAL COST-REDUCTION MEASURES IN THIRD-PARTY SPENDING, OVERHEAD SPENDING, DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

* WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC - ROLLED OUT A SERIES OF VOLUNTARY WORKING HOUR REDUCTION OPTIONS AND LEAVE OPTIONS WITH EMPLOYEES