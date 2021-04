BRIEF-WLVBP Says Capsida Announced Multi-Year Collaboration, Option Agreement With Abbvie

April 29 (Reuters) -

* WESTLAKE VILLAGE BIOPARTNERS, VERSANT VENTURES ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF GENE THERAPY COMPANY CAPSIDA BIOTHERAPEUTICS WITH $50 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING

* WLVBP-DEAL WITH ABBVIE GIVES CAPSIDA $90 MILLION UP FRONT & EQUITY INVESTMENT CAPITAL TO CREATE TISSUE-TARGETED GENE THERAPIES FOR 3 CNS DISEASE TARGETS

* WLVBP- CAPSIDA ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPTO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES FROM ABBVIE COLLABORATION

* WLVBP SAYS CAPSIDA ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR COLLABORATION, OPTION AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE