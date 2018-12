Dec 21 (Reuters) - WM Capital SpA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL “BOX DELLA SALUTE” PROPERTY, INCLUDING TRADEMARK, AND 100% STAKE IN ALEXANDER DR. FLEMING TO WANTONG SA

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH WANTONG SA FOR 5 YEARS EXCLUSIVE SALE / DISTRIBUTION IN ITALY OF DR FLEMING FORMAT AND “BOX DELLA SALUTE”

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION UNDER TRANSACTION IS EUR 1 MILLION , OF WHICH EUR 650,000 RELATING TO SALE OF ALEXANDER DR. FLEMING SRL AND EUR 350,000 FOR “BOX DELLA SALUTE” PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)